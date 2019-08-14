Zack: Heavy Storms Possible This Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s not too often a front makes it down to the Gulf Coast during the month of August but when it does happen, usually that spells for heavy storms.
This time will be no different as a widespread coverage of showers and storms is expected to pick up through the afternoon hours on your Wednesday. The early heating in the day will fuel some stronger storms with gusty winds, intense lightning and heavy rainfall. You can always track the storms with the radar on your FOX 8 Weather App.
Going into Thursday and the end of the week rain chances will be on the decline as the front sags nearly to the coast. At the surface we will still be hot and humid even after the front passes but up above, some drier air will begin to limit the daily storm activity. I still expect storms to fire, especially south of the lake on Thursday with Friday being the driest day of this stretch.
By the weekend normal summer returns with a 30-40% coverage of storms and highs in the lower 90s.
No development is expected in the tropics over the next 5 days but there are signs by next week we may have to watch the Caribbean as a tropical wave moves by.
