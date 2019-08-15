After Further Review: Five takes from Saints /Chargers joint practice #1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take one: Thorough first day
The Saints and Chargers first practice lasted over two hours and 15 minutes and didn’t drag once. They went through individual work, seven-on-sevens and multiple team periods with a red zone and two-minute period.
Perhaps it was the competition, or maybe it was the picture perfect conditions, but when practice ended it just felt like both teams got a lot of quality work in with both sides making enough plays to call the overall practice a draw.
Take two: Saints defense strikes first
The Saints defense came out red hot in the first team period. Cam Jordan and DeMario Davis opened with back-to-back sacks. A few plays later, Patrick Robinson came on a nickel blitz and recorded another sack. P.J. Williams began the next team period with an interception off a deflected Phillip Rivers pass. Ken Crawley ended the period with an interception off Tyrod Taylor where Taylor got hit hard on the play.
Take three: Chargers win the two-minute/red zone
The Chargers saved some of their best offensive work for the end of practice. During red zone, Rivers dropped a beauty to Mike Williams in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown over P.J .WIlliams. During two-minute, Rivers found Travis Benjamin on a deep post for a touchdown over Williams again.
The Saints first team offense had arguably their worst period of the day during two-minute. Brees was nearly picked off on the first pass, his second throw went in the ground and then he was picked off by Derwin James on the final play.
Teddy Bridgewater found a little rhythm with the second team when he connected on two digs to Austin Carr and Simmie Cobbs. The drive stalled, however, when Cobbs dropped a pass in the end zone and a Chargers defender knocked away a pass to Cyril Grayson.
Take Four: Other top plays
- Kemon Hall picked off Bridgwater during a team period. The ball was a little off target towards the middle of the field.
- Taysom Hill had one of his best passes of camp when he connected with Simmie Cobbs on a slot fade for a touchdown.
- During red zone, Brees connected with Tre’Quan Smith on a slant route for a touchdown.
- Latavius Murray plunged into the end zone from three yards out.
Take Five: Other Observations
- There was one minor skirmish when David Onyemata got into it with a Chargers offensive line. It was quickly broken up.
- The Saints opened an early team period with several solid runs against the Chargers first team defense.
- It helped that the Saints had their entire first team offensive line together all practice.
- Crawley had an impressive special teams play as a gunner when he split two defenders who were blocking him and ran down the returner.
- Smith left a Chargers defender in the dust during one-on-ones on a deep ball.
- Keith Kirkwood was dressed out but spent the day working with trainers off to the side.
- Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas were dressed out as well but did not participate.
- Alex Anzalone, Saquan Hampton, Ethan Greenidge and Marcus Sherels were not present in Thursday’s workout.
