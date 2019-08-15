CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Someone steals electronics, vehicle from house

MERAUX, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office helps the public can help identify a person who is wanted for entering a residence in Meraux and stealing several items, including a vehicle, and also attempting to enter several other residences in Meraux, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
In the early morning hours of Wednesday (Aug. 14), Pohlmann said the male who was seen on video surveillance entered a home in the 3100 block of Fable Drive, stole two laptops, an iPad and a vehicle
The same suspect was also captured on residential video surveillance cameras attempting to break into three homes in the 3200 block of Story Park Boulevard and two in the 3100 and 3200 blocks of Fable Drive.
The male suspect was seen wearing a Chalmette High School sweatshirt, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes. He has facial hair and was seen wearing a glove on his left hand.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity, his whereabouts or further information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.
The Story Park Neighborhood Association also is offering a $500 award to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.
