Deuce McAllister evaluates Teddy Bridgewater and Dan Arnold’s preseason performances

Arnold broke into the Saints’ gameday roster in 2018, logging 10 regular season games before the playoff run. Now, he is trying to establish a role for himself alongside Cook and Josh Hill “I think they’ll let his play speak for him," McAllister said after Arnold’s first preseason game which was highlighted by a touchdown grab but that moment was juxtaposed with his bobbled catch attempt resulting in an interception and touchdown return for the Vikings. "Obviously the pick-six, he’s just got to look the ball in. The effort is there on the touchdown pass is there and that’s what they like about him. The inconsistency, he just has to continue to be more consistent as a player. Right now, I think he does have some time. It’ll be on Sean [Payton] and [Tight Ends] Coach Dan Campbell as far as the patience they have with him but they like him as a player because they’ve kept him around and continued to try to develop him to see if he can continue to be a playmaker for them.”