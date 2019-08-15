Former N.O. building inspector federally charged in alleged bribery scheme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former building inspector for the City of New Orleans has been federally charged in a one count indictment of using an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
According to the indictment, between January 2011 and February 2019, Kevin Richardson, 56, was employed as a building inspector for the City of New Orleans and utilized the internet to facilitate the crime of bribery.
He solicited and accepted bribe money from individuals seeking favorable inspection reports and certificates of completion for properties that did not comply with the city and state building codes and for properties that had not been inspected.
He also paid bribe money to a City of New Orleans permit analyst for the issuance of permits without proper documentation and plan review, prosecutors said.
If convicted, Richardson faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a fine of not more than $250,000, three years supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment fee.
