Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain pleads not guilty to aggravated rape, incest

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain pleaded not guilty Thursday on 8 counts of aggravated rape and incest in St. Tammany Parish Court.
He was arrested in June. Strain was arraigned this morning.
Thursday’s court date was listed on a superseding indictment against strain last week.
In the indictment, a St. Tammany grand jury cleaned up some language and added two additional counts of aggravated rape, which are more date specific. Strain also faces charges of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.
He remains free on bond.
