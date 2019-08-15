Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain pleads not guilty to aggravated rape, incest

Jack Strain pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated rape and incest. (WVUE)
By Chris Finch | August 15, 2019 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 10:04 AM

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain pleaded not guilty Thursday on 8 counts of aggravated rape and incest in St. Tammany Parish Court.

He was arrested in June. Strain was arraigned this morning.

Thursday’s court date was listed on a superseding indictment against strain last week.

In the indictment, a St. Tammany grand jury cleaned up some language and added two additional counts of aggravated rape, which are more date specific. Strain also faces charges of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.

He remains free on bond.

