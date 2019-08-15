HHS awards La. medical facilities part of $400 million to combat opioid crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday, August 8 awarded medicals facilities in Louisiana part of $400 million to combat an ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation.
Of that money Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded more than $200 million to 1,208 health centers across the nation, 31 of which are in Louisiana. The money will be used to increase access to high quality, integrated behavioral health services, including the prevention or treatment of mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder.
The 31 facilities are listed below.
In addition, HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy awarded more than $111 million to 96 rural organizations across the nation. Funds will be used to strengthen rural communities’ capacity to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery services and build the evidence base for interventions that are effective in rural settings, according to HHS.
The breakdown of the funding is below:
- Eighty rural consortia received RCORP-Implementation awards of $1 million each to implement a set of prevention, treatment, and recovery activities, including one facility is located in Louisiana.
- Twelve recipients received RCORP-Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion awards of up to $725,000 each to establish and/or expand MAT in rural health clinic, hospital, Health Center Look-Alike, and tribal settings, including one facility in Louisiana.
- Three recipients received $6.6 million each to establish Centers of Excellence on Substance Use Disorders (CoEs) that will identify, translate, disseminate, and implement evidence-based and promising practices related to the treatment for and prevention of substance use disorder (SUD).
HRSA is also awarding nearly $70 million to Opioid Workforce Expansion Programs (OWEP) for Professionals and Paraprofessionals to support training across the behavioral health provider spectrum including community health workers, social workers, psychology interns and post-doctoral residents. Louisiana received 1 award totaling $280,683 in funding which will be provided to LSU.
