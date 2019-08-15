HHS awards La. medical facilities part of $400 million to combat opioid crisis

By Kevin Foster | August 9, 2019 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 8:53 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday, August 8 awarded medicals facilities in Louisiana part of $400 million to combat an ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation.

Of that money Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded more than $200 million to 1,208 health centers across the nation, 31 of which are in Louisiana. The money will be used to increase access to high quality, integrated behavioral health services, including the prevention or treatment of mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder.

The 31 facilities are listed below.

HEALTH CENTER NAME CITY FY19 IBHS AWARD AMOUNT
C A S S E DENTAL HEALTH INSTITUTE MANSFIELD $167,000
CAPITOL CITY FAMILY HEALTH CENTER INC BATON ROUGE $167,000
COMMON GROUND HEALTH CLINIC NEW ORLEANS $154,830
DAVID RAINES COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. SHREVEPORT $167,000
EXCELTH, INCORPORATED NEW ORLEANS $167,000
H I V/ A I D S ALLIANCE FOR REGION TWO INC BATON ROUGE $167,000
IBERIA COMPRHESIVE COM HEALTH CNTR, INC. NEW IBERIA $167,000
INNIS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. INNIS $167,000
JEFFERSON COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE CENTERS, INC AVONDALE $167,000
MARILLAC COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS NEW ORLEANS $167,000
MOREHOUSE COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTERS, INC. BASTROP $167,000
MQVN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP NEW ORLEANS $167,000
NEW ORLEANS AIDS TASK FORCE NEW ORLEANS $167,000
NEW ORLEANS, CITY OF NEW ORLEANS $167,000
ODYSSEY HOUSE LOUISIANA, INC. NEW ORLEANS $167,000
OUTPATIENT MEDICAL CENTER, INC. NATCHITOCHES $167,000
PRIMARY HEALTH SERVICES CENTER MONROE $167,000
PRIORITY HEALTH CARE MARRERO $167,000
RAPIDES PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INCORPORATED ALEXANDRIA $167,000
RICHLAND, PARISH OF DELHI $167,000
RKM PRIMARY CARE CLINTON $167,000
SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS GREENSBURG $167,000
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER INC OPELOUSAS $167,000
ST GABRIEL HEALTH CLINIC INC SAINT GABRIEL $167,000
ST. CHARLES COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LULING $167,000
ST. THOMAS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. NEW ORLEANS $167,000
START CORPORATION HOUMA $167,000
SWLA CENTER FOR HEALTH SERVICES LAKE CHARLES $167,000
TECHE ACTION BOARD, THE FRANKLIN $167,000
TENSAS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SAINT JOSEPH $167,000
WINN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER WINNFIELD $167,000

In addition, HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy awarded more than $111 million to 96 rural organizations across the nation. Funds will be used to strengthen rural communities’ capacity to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery services and build the evidence base for interventions that are effective in rural settings, according to HHS.

The breakdown of the funding is below:

  • Eighty rural consortia received RCORP-Implementation awards of $1 million each to implement a set of prevention, treatment, and recovery activities, including one facility is located in Louisiana.
Organization City Amount
Homer Memorial Hospital Homer $1,000,000
  • Twelve recipients received RCORP-Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion awards of up to $725,000 each to establish and/or expand MAT in rural health clinic, hospital, Health Center Look-Alike, and tribal settings, including one facility in Louisiana.
Organization City Amount
Louisiana Health Care Practitioners, LLC Cottonport $722,325
  • Three recipients received $6.6 million each to establish Centers of Excellence on Substance Use Disorders (CoEs) that will identify, translate, disseminate, and implement evidence-based and promising practices related to the treatment for and prevention of substance use disorder (SUD).

HRSA is also awarding nearly $70 million to Opioid Workforce Expansion Programs (OWEP) for Professionals and Paraprofessionals to support training across the behavioral health provider spectrum including community health workers, social workers, psychology interns and post-doctoral residents. Louisiana received 1 award totaling $280,683 in funding which will be provided to LSU.

