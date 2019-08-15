Jacques Talk: Mid-August LSU Blues

We can also do some August daydreaming about the LSU defense, which certainly features plenty of young men destined for the NFL. Junior safety Grant Delpit is said to be the best defensive player returning in college football this year. During a recent radio interview, LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette said Delpit could and perhaps should receive Heisman Trophy consideration before the season is over. If Kristian Fulton’s foot is indeed OK, the senior should be one stellar cornerback. And, True freshman Derek Stingley Jr. from the Dunham School is ready to lock down the opposite side. Sophomore K’Lavon Chaisson is poised to be a quarterback crusher rushing off the edge from his outside linebacker spot, while senior Michael Divinity has been bumped inside after a breakout year that saw him register five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.