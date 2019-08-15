LSU gymnastics welcomes Alyona Shchennikova

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team welcomes two-time U.S. National Team member Alyona Shchennikova to the 2020 squad.
“Over the last three to four years, Alyona has been one of the best all-around contributors at the elite level in this nation,” co-head coach Jay Clark said.
Shchennikova, a native of Evergreen, Colorado has earned top-10 finishes as a senior-level gymnast at the U.S. Classic and U.S. National Championships in 2017 and 2018. She also earned the all-around title and finished silver on bars in 2017 in the U.S. Classic.
Shchennikova, who trained at 5280 Gymnastics, has competed internationally at the Gymnix International, City of Jesolo Trophy and Voronin Cup during her three years as a senior-level gymnast where she owns multiple top-three finishes, including first in the all-around and on bars at the 2018 Voronin Cup and second-place finishes in the all-around and on bars at the 2019 International Gymnix.
While training to make a spot on the U.S. team for the Pan American Games in June, Shchennikova ruptured her Achilles. She would go on and continue her rehab in Baton Rouge during the fall and is expected to compete during her freshman year at some point.
Shchennikova joins the incoming class of Kai Rivers, Kiya Johnson and Caitlin Smith who were announced last fall. The entire freshman class will begin training at the Gymnastics Training Facility once classes begin in late August.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.