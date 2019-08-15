Missing mother, infant daughter reported in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a woman and her infant child who were reported missing from the New Orleans East area.
Dellicia Honore, 42, left her mother’s residence in the 6200 blk. of Kuebel Dr. on Aug. 8 at about 10 a.m. She has not been heard or seen from since.
Honore is also said to have her six-month-old daughter Solici Honore with her and could possibly be traveling to a relative’s residence in Texas.
Dellicia Honore is described as 4’11” and weighing about 105 pounds.
Solcil Honore is described as about 2’0” tall and weighing about 25 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.