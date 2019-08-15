NOPD: Man uses butter knives in French Quarter hold up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a man who is accused of attacking two men in the French Quarter with butter knives after they would not give him $1.50, according to an initial police report.
The suspect, Emile Ewell, 59, allegedly asked the first victim for one dollar. Then he asked the second victim for 50 cents. When both victims said they did not have it, he allegedly pulled out two butter knives from his pocket.
The victims wrested Ewell to the ground and called for a nearby officer, who called police.
Ewell was arrested in the 200 blk. of Bourbon St. around 7 p.m. He was booked with two counts of attempted armed robbery into the New Orleans Justice Center around 2 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 15).
