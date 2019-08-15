NOPD searching for suspect in Royal St. armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Royal Street armed robbery.
According to police, the suspect walked into a business in the 1000 block of Royal St. around 3:05 a.m. Thursday armed with a knife. The suspect approached the victim and demanded the money from the cash register. He also demanded a kiss from the victim before fleeing the scene.
NOPD was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Miles Guirrei or any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
