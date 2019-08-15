QB Kyle Wickersham takes over controls of the Rummel offense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 6:30 in the morning isn't the most ideal time for football. But for Rummel quarterback Kyle Wickersham, give him a ball and some receivers, he can go at midnight.
“This is what I live for. I love football. I’m always watching film. I’m always asking receivers to go throw, and they’re always asking me to go throw. This is just the tradition over here, and we love being here,” said Rummel quarterback Kyle Wickersham.
Wickersham joined the Raiders in the spring after transferring from Jesuit. The 6′3″ junior quarterback immediately learned the playbook, grabbing the QB1 spot.
“So far, myself and the offensive coaches are very impressed with how quickly he’s grasped the offense. The reads and the progressions that come with it. It’s not easy on a quarterback what we’re asking him to do. But for him to be where he’s at already, just goes to show you he’s a football player. He picks up things pretty quickly, and understands the game,” said Rummel Head Coach Nick Monica.
These days practice just isn’t enough to perfect those routes, so Wickersham and the Raider offense are working overtime to prepare for a tough Catholic League campaign.
“We meet up on the weekends, we have our own little 7-on-7 stuff. I’ve been with these guys since I transferred to Rummel. Since February, all the way to now. It’s just not on this field. We go to the playgrounds to practice, it’s on our own time,” said Wickersham.
“Yeah we’re getting into a nice rhythm. We train together when we finish weight room and conditioning. We go out, run some routes, the route tree, get better,” said wide receiver Koy Moore.
Wickersham draws a tough assignment in his debut game for the Rummel Raiders. They head all the way to North Carolina to face Charlotte Catholic.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.