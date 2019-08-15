Rain chances dropping

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drier air will move into the area on Thursday and Friday. The best chance for a storm on Thursday will be near the coast. Most of the area will be dry on Friday except possibly the immediate coastline. Moisture will begin moving back north from the Gulf over the weekend. Expect spotty showers and storms with temperatures mostly in the lower 90s.
A disturbance may mean a few more storms for next week. This will also keep temperatures closer to 90 which is expected for late August.
The tropics are quiet at this time.
