Rain chances increase late weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It won’t be that stormy for the next couple of days. Friday will likely be mostly dry to totally dry. A few more spotty storms are possible Saturday. Deeper moisture on Sunday and Monday will yield a good chance for storms around. Temperatures will return to more normal levels at around 90 degrees.
Looking ahead to the rest of next week it appears a typical summer pattern will be in place with a mix of sun and storms each day with typical temperatures.
