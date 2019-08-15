Rain chances increase late weekend

By David Bernard | August 15, 2019 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 4:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It won’t be that stormy for the next couple of days. Friday will likely be mostly dry to totally dry. A few more spotty storms are possible Saturday. Deeper moisture on Sunday and Monday will yield a good chance for storms around. Temperatures will return to more normal levels at around 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to the rest of next week it appears a typical summer pattern will be in place with a mix of sun and storms each day with typical temperatures.

