Shelby: A Few Storms Around

Drier air will move into the area today and tomorrow. The best chance for a storm will be south of the Lake and near the coast. Most of the area will be dry on Friday except along the immediate coastline. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s.
Moisture will begin moving back north from the Gulf over the weekend. Expect spotty showers and storms with temperatures mostly in the lower 90s.
A disturbance may mean a few more storms for next week. This will also keep temperatures in the low 90s which is expected for late August.
The tropics are quiet at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.