Zack: August Front Drying Things Out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An August front is slowly sagging down to the coast today leading us into to a stretch of dry but still hot weather.
This is not that type of front that will give us a break from the high humidity so with the lower rain chances through the end of the week, it will be plenty hot. I can’t rule out an isolated storm as the front transitions to the coast this afternoon with the greatest chance for that storm being south of the lake. Highs will once again make it into the middle 90s with feels like values above 105.
After a mostly dry and hot Friday, the weekend sees the front return north out of the Gulf bringing with it a return to our typical summer pattern. A healthy coverage of pop up storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday, rain coverage will be around 40-50%. If there is some good news, after we hit the middle 90s Friday afternoon we should see highs slide down to the lower 90s for the remainder of the forecast.
A look out in the tropics does show a few waves out there but the National Hurricane Center continues to say no development is expected over the next 5 days. Models are hinting at a tropical wave moving into the Gulf next week but any development fromt that looks to be weak.
