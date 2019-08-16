Coast Guard: New ferries did not meet requirements for Certificate of Inspection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two new ferries brought to New Orleans did not meet federal standards, according to the Coast Guard.
Members of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans and officials from Transdev and RTA held a meeting Wednesday to discuss necessary measures needed to bring the two RTA ferries into compliance with federal standards.
After an inspection by members of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Prevention Department in July, it was determined that the vessels did not yet meet the requirements for an initial Certificate of Inspection in accordance with the Code of Federal Regulations.
During the meeting, the Coast Guard discussed ways to ensure the vessels will be ready for inspection and able to receive their Coast Guard Certificates of Inspection, which will certify their compliance with federal law and enable them to safely carry passengers and operate on the river.
“We feel we had a very productive meeting today, and are on track to getting all parties working together to ensure the ferries are able to obtain their COI,” said Capt. Luttrell, Sector New Orleans commander and the Officer-in-Charge of Marine Inspection.
