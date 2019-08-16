Crash causes boil water advisory in parts of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited area of NOLA East along Chef Highway, beginning at the intersection of Industrial Parkway and Chef Highway, through and including Venetian Isles.
Water pressure in the affected area dropped below 20 psi due to a vehicle striking a fire hydrant in the 16900 block of Chef Highway on Friday morning (Aug. 16) around 4:30 a.m.
SWBNO crews are working now to make repairs and restore pressure.
Residents in the affected area are advised per Louisiana Department of Health not to drink, make ice or brush teeth, until further notice.
Details will be provided as information becomes available, the board said in a tweet.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.