Five vehicle crash in Mandeville kills Mississippi man

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -A Mississippi man was killed Thursday in a five-car pileup on Interstate 12, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near LA 1088. The crash has claimed the life of 44-year-old Byron Lee Sanford of Laurel, Mississipp.
State police say Sanford was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 eastbound on Interstate 12 in the left lane. Traffic ahead of Sanford had slowed to a stop due to traffic congestion. For reasons still under investigation, Sanford failed to observe the stopping vehicles ahead of him and crashed into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, causing a chain reaction five vehicle crash.
Sanford was not wearing his seat-belt. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet truck was properly restrained. He sustained moderate injuries and was take to the hospital. Impairment is not suspected.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.