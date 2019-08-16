JPSO investigates shooting in Old Jefferson

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates a shooting in Old Jefferson.
It happened near the intersection of Andover Street and Shrewsbury Road around 6 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says two people in a car got into an argument with three others on the street.
One of the three men fired into the car injuring the driver.
The passenger then drove the victim to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office says the victim was in surgery.
There was no information on any arrests.
