LSU prepares for second scrimmage of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dog days of summer continue for the LSU football team, which practiced outdoors Thursday and is now just 16 days away from the season opener.
The Tigers have been banging heads for roughly two weeks. They’ve got a very important scrimmage Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt was not happy with how practice started and had the players start over again.
Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for new defensive line coach Bill Johnson to arrive. He is stepping in for Dennis Johnson, who badly hurt both knees playing basketball over the summer.
Johnson was on the staff of the New Orleans Saints from 2009 through 2016, which naturally includes the Super Bowl championship. He spent the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams.
Junior safety Grant Delpit is practicing again, although head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that Delpit isn’t exactly ready to go full throttle and they’ll have to ease him back into things.
