NOPD SWAT Team called to Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for an ‘incident’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NOPD’s SWAT Team was called to the the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Thursday night to respond to an incident involving at least one detainee.
An EMS spokesperson tells FOX 8, EMS was dispatched to the facility at 9:26 p.m. to be on standby for the SWAT roll that was taking place. EMS spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Fourcade says EMS was cleared at 11:43 p.m. and there were no patients.
The city released this statement about the incident.
“The Juvenile Justice Center was briefly placed on lockdown last night, when at least one individual in custody created a security incident. The SOD was notified, and ultimately the situation was resolved without violence. Due to privacy concerns regarding juveniles, we are not providing additional detail at this time. Mayor Cantrell visited the Center to speak with the juveniles involved and to support the Center staff.”
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro also released a statement saying, “It is my understanding from police sources that officers responded Thursday night (Aug. 15) to what they described as a riot situation involving detainees within the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center. The disturbance was dangerous and out of control, and not quickly quelled. Yet, it also is my understanding that no arrests have been made in connection with the outbreak.
“At the request of an official from the City’s administration, we have this morning asked Criminal District Court judges that two youth center detainees facing charges transferrable to the adult court also have their detention transferred to the adult Orleans Justice Center jail effective immediately.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.