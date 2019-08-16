Ryan, Darnold both sharp as Jets beat Falcons 22-10

Jets: It was a brutal night for New York. RT Brandon Shell was in uniform but didn't play because of an ailing knee, LB Avery Williamson was knocked out of the game late in the first half with a knee injury, and LB Jamey Mosley hurt a knee as well. The Jets already were missing CB Trumaine Johnson, who is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury that has created major concerns in the secondary.