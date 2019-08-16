Hot & Dry Finish to the Week

Friday will be hot and mostly dry. Any stray storms that pop up will likely be along the coast. Temperatures will climb to the mid 90s this afternoon, and heat index values could reach dangerous levels in the 108-112 range.
Saturday, a few more spotty storms are possible mainly south of the Lake. Deeper moisture on Sunday and Monday will yield an even better chance storms. Thanks to extra rain and cloud cover, high temperatures will return to more normal levels at around 90 degrees.
Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it appears a typical summer pattern will be in place with a mix of sun and storms each day and near-average temperatures.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.