TODAY: Workshop to assist residents looking to appeal property assessments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Help will be provided Friday for anyone in New Orleans looking to appeal their recent property assessment before the coming deadline.
A workshop at the Corpus Christi Community Center will start at 3 p.m and will walk you through the steps.
For the past several weeks, places like the assessor's office at city hall have seen lines of people looking to appeal and overturn their recent property assessment that has seen taxable values skyrocket.
The Fairgrounds-Triangle Nieghborhood Association is working with realtors to provide a workshop for those looking to argue their case and find out what evidence they would need for a successful appeal.
The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors will provide property owners with market value analysis and comparisons to help them understand their current or updated assessments.
The workshop will also provide some of the forms needed to process your appeal so that you can be prepared before you head to any of the three assessors office locations.
The workshop is being held at the Corpus Christi Community Center from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams says if you're looking to file an appeal, you've got until August the 22 to do so.
You can also file an appeal online at nolaassessor.com
