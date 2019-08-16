VIDEO: Baby sea turtles prepare for a swim at S.C. beach

Baby sea turtles released at MB State Park
August 16, 2019 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:46 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of baby sea turtles prepared to take some laps in the sea this week.

Viewer Merri Raleigh sent in videos of an adorable group of baby turtles getting ready for a swim Thursday around 7 a.m. at Myrtle Beach State Park.

The Grand Strand has experienced a wealth of riches this season as it pertains to sea turtle nests.

In mid-July, South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts, or S.C.U.T.E for short, reported there were 290 nests for the season so far, from North Myrtle Beach to the North Inlet.

