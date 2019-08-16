While at football practice, Jesuit students, coaches have car windows smashed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Nine Jesuit students and two coaches had their cars broken into Thursday on the Mid-City campus.
Jesuit spokesman Jeremy Reuther says it’s not clear exactly what time it happened, but said they were informed of the vandalism around 8:30 p.m.
The students had taken a bus to football practice at John Ryan Stadium in Metairie and left their cars at school.
When they returned to campus, they discovered their vehicles had been burglarized and items were stolen.
Some of the items were school related, such as backpacks.
Jesuit does have surveillance video that shows a vehicle with two people inside. The school is turning the video over to the NOPD’s 3rd District.
