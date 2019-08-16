Zack: Rain Returns This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An August front has stalled along the coast allowing for some drier air to move into parts of the area, this will keep rain coverage relatively low for Friday.
The best chance for rain as we round out the week will be south of the lake where enough moisture seems to be holding on just enough. Rain coverage today will be around 20-30% for those spotty storms. The heat will be the bigger story though as all areas soar into the middle 90s with feels like reading topping out around 105.
Going into the weekend its back to typical summer as morning sun will give way to afternoon storms. We should see a return to the normal 40-50% coverage of storm activity over the weekend which will act to knock highs back into the lower 90s.
A look out over the tropics still shows no development expected over the next 5 days. There is one tropical wave moving into the Caribbean that needs to be watched as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula next week. Models are not too excited about development chances at this time.
