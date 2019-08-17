Breaking down all the big plays from Friday’s Saints-Chargers dual practice

COSTA MESA, CA. (WVUE) - The Saints final practice with the Chargers started in shoulder pads, but ended in shells.
“We were still able to get some good physical practice. We had a run period to start practice, and then quite a bit of team snaps. Overall, I thought it was good,” said Sean Payton.
Early in 7-on-7, Phillip Rivers was on. First, he connected with Hunter Henry for a touchdown. Next, he went to Justice Liggins for another score.
During team, Drew Brees didn’t see Jatavius Brown and was picked off by the linebacker. But the Saints defense responded when Kaden Elliss came off the edge for what appeared to be a sack on Rivers. Later in the period, Trey Hendrickson did the same.
Brees bounced back in the next period when he connected with Tre’Quan Smith over the middle for big yardage. When Teddy Bridgewater came in, Chargers linebacker was able to break through for a sack.
When both teams went red zone, Rivers fired a strike to Travis Benjamin, but Benjamin was ruled out of bounds. During two-minute, Saints defenders rose to the occasion with back-to-back sacks, both by Vince Biegel.
Bridgewater then connected with Dan Arnold for a big gain on an over route. As the day came to a close, Taysom Hill made his best throw of the day when he found Cyril Grayson, Jr. for a touchdown on a skinny post.
That Grayson catch capped off a pretty good day for him. The joint practices are now complete and were productive for both teams. Now, they turn their attention to Sunday’s game.
