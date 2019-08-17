Former WAFB anchor Nancy Parker dies in plane crash

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former WAFB news anchor, Nancy Parker, was killed in a small plane crash in New Orleans East Friday, Aug. 16.
The pilot of the plane was also killed. Nancy worked for WAFB for numerous years as a reporter and the anchor of the station’s 5 p.m. newscast. After leaving WAFB, Nancy went to WVUE in New Orleans, where she has worked for the past 23 years. She was shooting a feature news story in a stunt plane for WVUE at the time of the crash.
Various emergency agencies responded to a plane crash that happened just after 3 p.m. in a field near Jourdan Road and Morrison Road in New Orleans.
A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson says the plane involved was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft and crashed about a half-mile south of the New Orleans Lakefront Airport under unknown circumstances.
Information from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates there was a fire reported after the crash.
Two people with the FAA are en route to investigate the crash. One investigator from the NTSB’s Denver field office is headed to New Orleans to investigate the crash.
Nancy was 53 and is survived by her husband, Glynn Boyd, and three children. Her husband, Glynn, was also a former WAFB reporter.
Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement Friday evening responding to Parker’s death:
