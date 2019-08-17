LSU basketball rolls past Valencia in second game of Spain tour

VALENCIA, Spain (WAFB) - After suffering a tough loss to the Dominican Republic on Thursday, the LSU basketball team bounced back with a convincing win over Valencia on Saturday.
The Tigers rolled to a 111-86 victory over the Valencia All-Stars.
Freshman forward Trendon Watford had 19 points to lead six LSU players to score in double figures. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.
Freshman guard James Bishop had 17, senior guard Skylar Mays added 14, sophomore forward Darius Days notched 12, while freshman forward Aundre Hyatt and sophomore guard Javonte Smart pitched in 10 points each.
“I thought we played better; I thought we did a lot of the little things better," said head coach Will Wade. “We did a better job of getting on the offensive glass. Our defensive rotations were still a little bit slow. It was good to see some guys get in there and make some things happen. I was really proud of Aundre Hyatt. We hadn’t seen how he could react. He had been hurt with the knee injury a little bit. I was proud to see [James] Bishop bounce back. He didn’t play like himself that first game for whatever reason. Today he was a lot more like himself. 24 assists on 12 turnovers and a couple of the turnovers were late. A couple of calls against us late, so we probably only had 8 or 9 turnovers. I was pleased with the way we took care of the ball a lot better. We had a ton of deflections. We had 29 in the first half. We were active defensively. We got the ball in the paint. We just played a lot closer to our game. We got a couple free throw offensive rebounds. We just did things a lot better. Overall, I was pleased.”
LSU went on a 21-0 run at the end of the second quarter and start of the third quarter to build a commanding 71-39 lead that the Tigers maintained the rest of the game.
LSU was 45-of-87 on shooting and 8-of-13 from the charity stripe. The Tigers made 13 three-pointers in the game.
