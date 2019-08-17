LSU holds final practice before ‘Preseason Game 2’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was in the cool indoor facility for practice Friday, the day before the second scrimmage of fall camp.
Sports journalists were only given eight minutes to watch, but in that time we saw quarterback Joe Burrow chucking the rock a little.
The wide outs worked on sideline awareness, a drill which included a beautiful one-handed touchdown catch from junior wide receiver Racey McMath.
We’ll hear the latest from Coach O on Saturday, as Grant Delpit on defense and Justin Jefferson on offense will go at it in “Preseason Game 2.”
