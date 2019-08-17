LSU holds final practice before ‘Preseason Game 2’

LSU holds final practice before ‘Preseason Game 2’
Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | August 16, 2019 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 2:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was in the cool indoor facility for practice Friday, the day before the second scrimmage of fall camp.

Sports journalists were only given eight minutes to watch, but in that time we saw quarterback Joe Burrow chucking the rock a little.

Racey McMath (No. 17)
Racey McMath (No. 17) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

The wide outs worked on sideline awareness, a drill which included a beautiful one-handed touchdown catch from junior wide receiver Racey McMath.

We’ll hear the latest from Coach O on Saturday, as Grant Delpit on defense and Justin Jefferson on offense will go at it in “Preseason Game 2.”

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.