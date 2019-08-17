LSU Preseason Game 2: Burrow, offense move the ball in 1st half; defense controls 2nd half

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense moved the ball well in the first half of the Tigers’ second scrimmage, but the defense took control in the second half.
Burrow was 14-of-24 for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Orgeron added his starting signal caller showed great leadership and decision making.
Junior wide receiver Racey McMath had six catches for 58 yards. Orgeron said he is excited about McMath. He stated he is also excited about freshman wide out Trey Palmer of Kentwood.
The defense had a total of six sacks in the game.
Freshman kicker Cade York was 7-of-8 on field goals. His longest was 51 yards.
Freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas of Southern Lab will have surgery on his leg, according to Coach O. He said it is not known yet if he’ll be done for the season.
Safety Grant Delpit has not played in either scrimmage. According to Orgeron, Delpit, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and cornerback Kristian Fulton are all close to being 100 percent. He said they should be able to do all the things next week.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also sat out Saturday’s scrimmage. Orgeron said Jefferson and Edwards-Helaire were just given day of rest. He added running back Chris Curry could not practice.
Orgeron said Bill Johnson now has all the defensive line duties. He added Dennis Johnson will now be an analyst.
Orgeron said the left guard position has still not been solidified. He said tight end Thaddeus Moss is making a big push to be starter. He said the two freshman running backs, John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price, look like they can handle playing.
According to Orgeron, the defensive line has made progress, especially against the run, but it needs to continue to get better throughout the season.
