NABJ releases statement on the passing of Nancy Parker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Association of Black Journalists is mourning the passing of FOX 8 journalist Nancy Parker.
NABJ President Dorothy Tucker released a statement saying,
“NABJ sends heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of Nancy Parker. Nancy was an important voice for the community and was dedicated to the craft of journalism. She was passionate about telling impactful stories, and we extend open arms of support to those who knew and loved her.”
Vice-President Ken Lemon also expressed how Parker’s passing has affected other journalists.
“Tonight, I spoke with journalists in tears. They managed to tell me how Nancy Parker welcomed them and mentored them with a mother’s love. Nancy Parker’s enthusiasm for storytelling was evident in her work. Today was no different. She was looking forward to sharing a story that would help to promote the importance of a drug-free lifestyle. She was a journalist who knew the value of helping younger journalists excel and she displayed a nurturing spirit.”
FOX 8 Photojournalist and President of the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists Lance Washington shared that the city not only lost a great journalist but a great friend.
“The New Orleans community has lost a great journalist and friend. Nancy was a great storyteller and put passion in all of her stories. She was a great person, wife, mother, and friend and will be missed by all in New Orleans.”
Parker served as an anchor at FOX 8 for more than 20 years.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.