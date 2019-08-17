New Orleans area community reacts to the death of Nancy Parker

“What tremendous loss. Nancy was a mother, wife, accomplished journalist and community leader. I worked on stories along side Nancy during my time as a reporter. She was the utmost professional, so incredibly kind, funny and genuine. I am so saddened and shocked. Sending my deepest condolences to her family and Fox 8 family. She will be dearly missed by the community that she reported on every day and cared so much about.” - City Council President Helena Moreno Issues Statement on the Death of Nancy Parker