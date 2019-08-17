Nicondra: Heat sticking around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak disturbance just off shore allowed for more clouds and some storms mostly south of Lake Pontchartrain. A few locations saw heavy down pours at time, but it wasn’t a washout everywhere. Rain chances will remain elevated around 60% through the start of the week. Wednesday we can expect rain coverage to be near 40% more typical for this time of year. Highs remain in the 90s through the week. Slightly lower dewpoints will make heat indices a bit more manageable.