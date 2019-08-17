Nicondra: Intense heat breaking and rain increases.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We’ll see more August heat over the weekend, but with slightly drier dew points and more rain it should be more manageable than the intense heat that prompted heat advisories and excessive heat warnings earlier this week. Friday we tied the high record of 98 set back in 1995, Saturday should be a bit less hot thanks to earlier rain. Storms will develop mid-morning and should help moderate the heat keeping highs mostly in the lower 90s. Look for good coverage south with less activity north of Lake Pontchartrain. A few storms could be intense. Rain chances stay above average through the start of the week.