Pilot killed in plane crash was an experienced flier with a mission

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A longtime air show pilot with decades of experience was at the controls of an stunt plane when it tragically crashed in New Orleans East Friday afternoon (Aug. 18), fatally injuring him and his passenger -- FOX 8′s Nancy Parker.
Nancy was working with Franklin Augustus to tell his impressive story.
“I’m a professional air show pilot,” Augustus told Nancy before the crash.
But the 69-year-old was more than just that, he was a ground-breaker and proud to be one of the few African Americans doing what he did.
“We have a shortage of minorities in the pilot seat,” he said.
Augustus fell in love with flying 50 years ago, when he was still in high school.
“I started right here at Lakefront Airport when I was a kid," Augustus recalled. “I snuck out to the airport because a guy came from Delta Airlines and told us about working for Delta, but he never told us about being a pilot.”
Augustus trained at a private flight school while in the military. Then, he returned to Lakefront to get his instructor rating and become an airshow pilot. The plane he was flying Friday was a Pitts B Series -- one that was certified as aerobatic.
“We can go upside down, loops and rows and we can tumble through the sky. We can do many things with this plane,” he said.
Augustus was taking Nancy for a ride, so she could help him write a message in the sky.
But, he didn’t just send messages in the sky. He frequently visited schools, church groups and hospitals.
“I created a superhero called drug fighter. He is the person who is the link between aviation and education and he gets those kids excited because list kids listen to superheroes. Me, I don’t matter much, but superheroes rock,” Augustus said.
Friends of the longtime pilot said he was kind, generous, helped others anyway he could and loved to fly. And, they said he was dedicated to spending his time bringing that love of flying to others, to help them in anyway he could.
Augustus was also a representative for Louisiana’s chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, as well as an active member of the special reserve deputy unit for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marlin Gusmin released the following statement regarding Augustus’ death:
“The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened to learn about the death of OPSO Special Reserve Deputy Franklin J.P. Augustus and broadcast journalist Nancy Parker in yesterday’s plane crash.
Mr. Augustus was an active member of the Special Reserve Deputy Unit. He regularly accompanied the Sheriff on school visits, presenting himself in costume as The Drug Fighter. When he was not delivering his anti-drug message, Mr. Augustus was promoting his love of flying as well as mentoring anyone with an interest in aviation.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Augustus family as well as the Parker family. I’m sorry for your loss.”
Mark Romig, president of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, also released a statement on Augustus, calling him “a trailblazing pilot.”
“Franklin dedicated his life to his craft and truly left a profound mark on our community. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers extend to his family. We are all better for Nancy and Franklin. They both will be deeply missed by all.”
As did Congressman Cedric Richmond:
“Today we mourn the tragic loss of two fixtures in our community,” Richmond’s statement read. “We also mourn the loss of Pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus, a member of the Young Eagles program and Civil Air Patrol, who educated our youth about the joys of flying. Our condolences go out to Nancy’s husband Glen, and the Parker and Augustus families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
