Zack: Summer Storms Return This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The August front that stalled along the coast and allowed some drier air to filter in is ready to move back north bringing increasing rain chances for the weekend.
Rain coverage will increase to a healthy 60% for both Saturday and Sunday as the sea breeze storm activity becomes more active. Expect morning storms along the coast to transition inland throughout the day. The good news that comes from the increased rain chances is our highs take a dip closer to the 90 degree mark which is more typical for this time of year.
Even as we go into next week, the higher storm coverage is expected to continue before we transition back to more spotty storms come midweek. This will allow highs to rebound just a tad bumping back up into the middle 90s.
A look out over the tropics shows a weak disturbance near Florida but this is expected to move off the Southeast Coast and not towards the Gulf. There is one tropical wave moving into the Caribbean that needs to be watched as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula next week. Models are not too excited about development chances of either disturbance at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.