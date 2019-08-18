Nicondra: Another stormy afternoon to start the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We should be dry early on for the commute, but as we head into the late morning and afternoon storms will begin to bubble up across the region. The heat will stick around, but expect it to be more manageable with highs in the lower 90s. The highest temperatures will come early before clouds and rain start to cut off the heating. The elevated rain chances stick around into Tuesday with an opportunity for isolated heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center places the region under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. The rest of the week we will see more typical rain coverage in the middle 90s.