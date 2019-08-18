NOPD: Suspect robs Little Woods convenience store at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Saturday night inside of a convenience store in Little Woods.
According to police, the suspect walked into a convenience store in the 11040 block of Morrison Road around 7:10 p.m. The suspect pulled out a gun, put it to the female clerk’s head and dragged her by the arm to the counter. The suspect then demanded the male clerk give him all of the money in the safe and he complied.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the store on foot southbound towards Wright Road.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
