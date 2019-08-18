Rummel WR Koy Moore commits to LSU live on FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four-star wide receiver Koy Moore verbally committed to LSU at his 18th birthday party Saturday night. Moore will be a senior this fall for the Rummel Raiders.
Moore is ranked one of the top 100 recruits in the country by Rivals. Moore is listed at 6'1", 191 pounds.
Rummel Head Coach Nick Monica considers Moore a gamechanger when he’s on the field.
“Koy has really strong hands. Anytime that ball is in the air, majority of the time he’s coming down with it,” said Monica.
“What athletes like Koy do, sometimes you can get those plays where you don’t have to out X-and-O sometimes. Koy is good enough where he can outjump, or go up and get a ball. There’s not much scheme involved. Let a playmaker go make a play, and Koy has the ability to do that.”
Moore is the 23rd commitment for LSU’s class of 2020.
Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recruits
Koy Moore, wide receiver, Metairie
Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge
Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado
Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.
Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama
Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland
Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas
Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
