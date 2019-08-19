FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #52: Taysom Takes Charge in Preseason Week 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ second preseason game was the tale of two halves as an under the weather Teddy Bridgewater failed to get the offense moving while Taysom Hill kickstarted the team in the second half.
Juan Kincaid on Taysom Hill’s preseason:
“He’s going to be asked to do different things in the regular season than preseason. In preseason, it’s all focusing on playing quarterback. He has looked the better quarterback between him and Bridgewater for the entire preseason, in my opinion. He has looked more steady. You want to see growth from game one to game two.”
Kincaid on areas of concern after two preseason games:
“My continued area of concern is the left defensive line opposite of Cam Jordan. I’m still waiting to see something from Marcus Davenport. I need him to get to the quarterback. I don’t care how he has to do it, what he has to do, who he has to get help from. He has got to be a difference maker on the outside because teams will start double teaming Cam Jordan and next thing you know they’re playing 5-on-4 on the front line and you have to send blitzes to get sacks and this Saints defense will not survive that. This secondary is not good enough to do that.”
