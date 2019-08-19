Garland Gillen’s AP Preseason Poll: Clemson holds the top spot, LSU is No. 5

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The defending national champ, Clemson, sits in the No. 1 spot in my Associated Press preseason college football poll. Alabama, who lost to the Tigers 44-16 in the title game last season, holds down the No. 2 spot in the rankings.
Georgia, Oklahoma, and LSU round out the top 5. Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts is the favorite to start for the Sooners under center this season. Georgia and LSU return starters at QB, with Jake Fromm and Joe Burrow.
Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M finish out my top 10.
The Gators open their season on Saturday against the University of Miami.
The first top ten matchup involved with my rankings, LSU at Texas on Sepember 7th.
This is the 10th year I’ve participated in the AP poll.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.