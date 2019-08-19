More Storms And Heavy Downpours Today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The focus for more rain and downpours today is a weak frontal boundary that is still located across our area will lead to a good coverage of shower and storms as you head back to work.
As the day progresses and especially into the afternoon is when the greatest coverage of storm activity is expected. A healthy 60 percent rain chance is in the forecast for today and some of those storms could be heavy so watch out for minor street flooding.
Even as we move through the work week, rain chances will stay elevated as this pattern remains locked in. By week’s end we could see even more shower and storm activity as a tropical wave moves across the Gulf. The higher rain chances could linger into next weekend.
One area off the East Coast is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. It has a low chance of development and is expected to move out to sea.
