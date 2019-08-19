Officer injured in crash involving New Orleans police vehicles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two vehicle crashes involving police units that occurred this morning, both on Interstate 10 East near the twin span bridge.
The NOPD was notified of a single vehicle accident around 8:48 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 19) at the location involving an NOPD unit. The officer driving the vehicle was not injured.
An NOPD Traffic Unit officer responded to the scene to investigate. While parked on the shoulder of the interstate, a third vehicle traveling eastbound left the roadway for a yet-to-be-determined reason and struck the Traffic officer’s vehicle.
The Traffic officer was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered injuries. The officer has been transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition, according to th eNOPD
Both incidents remain under active investigation. No further details are available at this time.
I-10 East has been closed at the intersection with I-510 to allow for investigation.
