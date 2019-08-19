Rain stays in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Storms will stick around all week. By the middle of the week it will likely be a little more spotty in nature. Deeper tropical moisture is possible again by the weekend and into early next week. Any storm will be capable of causing localized street flooding over the next week.
Temperatures will generally be in the lower 90s except near 90 on the rainier days.
The tropics are quiet as peak season begins August 20th and lasts until the middle of October.
