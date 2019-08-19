Tigers rank in Top 10 for AP preseason poll

By Amanda Lindsley | August 19, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 12:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football comes in at No. 6 for the AP preseason poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the AP preseason poll in 19 consecutive seasons. This is the first time since the 2016 season that the Tigers are ranked in the top 10.

LSU finds itself currently ranked in the same spot it finished last season. In 2018, LSU was ranked No. 25 in the AP preseason poll and then climbed up to No. 4.

AP preseason poll:

1 Clemson

2 Bama

3 Georgia

4 OU

5 Ohio St

6 LSU

7 Michigan

8 Florida

9 Notre Dame

10 Texas

11 Oregon

12 Texas A&M

13 Washington

14 Utah

15 Penn St

16 Auburn

17 UCF

18 Michigan St

19 Wisconsin

20 Iowa

21 Iowa St

22 Syracuse

23 Wash St

24 Nebraska

25 Stanford

The Tigers open up the 2019 season at home against Georgia Southern Saturday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m.

