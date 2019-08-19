Tigers rank in Top 10 for AP preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football comes in at No. 6 for the AP preseason poll.
The Tigers have been ranked in the AP preseason poll in 19 consecutive seasons. This is the first time since the 2016 season that the Tigers are ranked in the top 10.
LSU finds itself currently ranked in the same spot it finished last season. In 2018, LSU was ranked No. 25 in the AP preseason poll and then climbed up to No. 4.
AP preseason poll:
1 Clemson
2 Bama
3 Georgia
4 OU
5 Ohio St
6 LSU
7 Michigan
8 Florida
9 Notre Dame
10 Texas
11 Oregon
12 Texas A&M
13 Washington
14 Utah
15 Penn St
16 Auburn
17 UCF
18 Michigan St
19 Wisconsin
20 Iowa
21 Iowa St
22 Syracuse
23 Wash St
24 Nebraska
25 Stanford
The Tigers open up the 2019 season at home against Georgia Southern Saturday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m.
