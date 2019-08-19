Zack: Storms Around For Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak frontal boundary still located across our area will lead to a good coverage of shower and storms as you head back to work.
Although some early morning downpours are possible, it’s not until the late morning into the afternoon when the greatest coverage of storm activity is expected. A healthy 60% rain chance is in the forecast for today and some of those storms could be heavy so watch out for minor street flooding.
Even as we move through the work week, rain chances will stay elevated as this pattern remains locked in. By week’s end we could see even more shower and storm activity as a tropical wave moves across the Gulf. The higher rain chances could linger into next weekend.
One area off the East Coast is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. It has a low chance of development and is expected to move out to sea.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.